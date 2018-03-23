Azerbaijan taking measures to ensure participation of all voters in presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Over the past period, Azerbaijan has gained quite a lot of experience in holding election campaigns, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Natig Mammadov said March 23 at a conference titled “Organization of presidential election in Azerbaijan in places of temporary stay of voters for health reasons.”

“Today’s event organized jointly with the Azerbaijani Healthcare Ministry is aimed at making the election process even more transparent,” Mammadov said.

He noted that all activities are aimed at ensuring that voters are satisfied with the election process.

“In this regard, the necessary measures are being taken to ensure the participation of all voters in the presidential election to be held April 11,” Mammadov said.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the presidential election in Azerbaijan. As many as 115 international and over 42,000 Azerbaijani observers will monitor the election.

