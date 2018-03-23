All conditions created for voters in Azerbaijan’s medical institutions - deputy minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

All conditions for voting at the presidential election in Azerbaijan to be held April 11 have been created for those who are in the country’s medical institutions for health reasons, Deputy Healthcare Minister Elsevar Aghayev said March 23 at a conference titled “Organization of presidential election in Azerbaijan in places of temporary stay of voters for health reasons.”

He said that the Healthcare Ministry contributed to the transparent holding of all elections in Azerbaijan.

He noted that thousands of people will be in hospitals on the day of the presidential election.

“Voting stations have been set up for their voting in medical institutions,” he said. “At the last election, we also created the necessary conditions for the participation of voters in the voting process.”

He also noted that it’s necessary to train health workers in connection with the election.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the presidential election in Azerbaijan. As many as 115 international and over 42,000 Azerbaijani observers will monitor the election.

