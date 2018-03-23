Kazakh Kazkommertsbank, Halyk Bank merger to be completed in 2H18 - S&P

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

S&P Global Ratings kept their 'B+' long-term global scale issuer credit rating and 'kzBBB-' long-term Kazakhstan national scale rating on Kazkommertsbank (KKB) on CreditWatch with positive implications, where it was placed on Dec. 22, 2017, the press office of the international rating agency reported.

At the same time, the rating agency affirmed the 'B' short-term issuer credit rating and removed it from CreditWatch positive, where it was placed on Dec. 22, 2017, by mistake. The mistake, however, did not affect the ratings on KKB.

According to the report, the CreditWatch continues to reflect the still-pending approvals of the merger from the shareholders of KKB and Halyk Bank and the banking regulators of Kazakhstan and Russia, where KKB has a subsidiary. The banks expect to receive shareholder approval for the merger around the end of April 2018.