Renault monthly sale in Iran market falls

2018-03-23 14:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

French carmaker Renault sales in Iran’s car market registered a fall by 8.2 percent in the second month of 2018, the company said in its latest monthly sale statistics.

The carmaker has sold 13,982 units in Iran in February 2018, according to the report.

The company’s share from Iran’s market decreased to 9.15 percent in February compared to 10.33 percent in the same month of 2017.

Renault sales in Iran market in January-February 2018 reached 29,828, 4 percent more year-on-year. The sale was equal to 10.21 percent share of country’s car market.