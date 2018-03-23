Printing of voting bulletins for presidential election in Azerbaijan to start March 24

2018-03-23 15:06 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Printing of voting bulletins for the presidential election scheduled for April 11 in Azerbaijan will start on March 24.

A total of 5.347 million voting bulletins will be printed.

According to the Calendar Plan of the main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of the presidential election, the printing of the voting bulletins should be completed before April 1.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news