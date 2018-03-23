Kasprzyk’s office actively assisted in advancing peace process in Karabakh conflict: report

2018-03-23 17:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Throughout 2017, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk and his team conducted monitoring exercises, providing a continuous review of the situation on the ground related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, according to OSCE’s 2017 report.

“The Office played an active role in assisting the Chairperson-in-Office and the co-chairs of the Minsk Group (MG) in advancing the peace process, responding quickly to any outbreaks of violence and informing about developments on the ground. Ambassador Kasprzyk continued to look for opportunities to promote further confidence-building measures with the consent of the sides,“ said the report.