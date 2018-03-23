Motion to oppose Southern Gas Corridor rejected by large majority of MEPs

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A motion introduced by the Green group to oppose “projects of common interest” based on fossil fuels, including the Southern Gas Corridor, envisaging transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe was rejected by a large majority of members of the European Parliament (MEPs) last week (March 14), EUROACTIV reported.

The Greens introduced the Motion for a Resolution considering that the majority of gas projects listed in the European Commission’s list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI) are incompatible with the commitments made under the Paris Agreement.

All the MEPs from the centre-right EPP voted against, but the S&D group was split. A total of 48 S&D MEPs voted forthe Green’s motion, while 108 voted in against it.

Krišjānis Kariņš, a Latvian MEPs who is the EPP’s spokesman in the Industry Committee, slammed the attempt of the “populist Greens and their followers” to block the PCIs. He stated it would have been “pure madness” to block the projects, and that opposition to the PCIs would mean scrapping the Commission’s proposal to invest €873 billion in key projects, many of which are not based on fossil fuels.