14 killed, 50 injured as explosion rocks New Year celebration in S. Afghanistan

2018-03-23 20:35 | www.trend.az | 2

At least 14 people were killed and 50 others wounded when a blast ripped through a sports stadium in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand on Friday, when people were celebrating Afghan New Year, authorities said, Xinhua reported.

The incident occurred at the evening when a suspected suicide car bombing struck Ghazi Mohammad Ayoub Stadium in the province's capital city Lashkar Gah, provincial government spokesman Omar Zwak told Xinhua.

"The casualties were shifted by ambulances and police vehicles. About 14 killed and 50 wounded have been admitted in city hospitals so far as we know," a health official told Xinhua, citing initial information.

The number of casualties was likely to rise, he noted.