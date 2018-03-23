14 detained in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL

At least 14 suspects were detained in Istanbul over alleged links to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), a security source said, Hurriyet reported.

The anti-terror police carried out simultaneous operations in nine districts of Turkey’s most populous city, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Operations against ISIL will continue in the same districts, with names kept secret to avoid tipping off the suspects, the source added.