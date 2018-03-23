Problem of using Sarsang reservoir for political purposes highlighted in World Water Forum (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 23

By Ali Gasimov - Trend:

As a result of occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani territory by Armenia, the ecological environment of Sargsang water reservoir in Nagorno-Karabakh has sharply deteriorated, president of the International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF) Umud Mirzayev said addressing the 8th World Water Forum in Brazil.

“The resources of the reservoir, which is under Armenia’s control, are used as a means of political threat. As a result, Azerbaijanis living on the front line, most of whom are refugees and IDPs, face water shortage problem and cannot fully carry out agricultural work,” he said.

Mirzayev noted that this reservoir was built to provide 96,000 hectares of territories with irrigation water.

“Therefore, taking into account this urgent humanitarian problem, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution on January 26, 2016 on the immediate withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories and the non-use of water resources as a political tool. However, this resolution hasn’t been fulfilled so far,” he said.