Trump signs budget bill into law, preventing US government shutdown

2018-03-23 23:11 | www.trend.az | 2

US President Donald Trump has signed a $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill that he threatened earlier in the day to veto. The bill was passed by Congress early Friday in order to prevent a government shutdown at midnight, Sputnik reported.

Trump told Congressional leadership on Friday that he would sign the spending bill despite the tweeted threat, according to reports.

Trump complained about the process of passing the bill at the signing ceremony, pointing to the 2,200 pages next to the podium and saying, "It's just a series of documents nobody has had time to read."

"As a matter of national security, I've signed this omnibus bill…we were forced to, for the military. But I'll never do it again. Nobody read it. It's a few hours old."

Trump repeatedly invoked the need to rebuild the US armed forces to defend his signing of a bill that he was unhappy with.

"For the last 8 years, deep defenses cuts have undermined our national security… hollowed our readiness as a military unit and put America at really grave risk," he said. The president accused Congressional Democrats of putting up "tremendous" opposition to military spending, and complained that he had to trade increased military spending with "wasted" money for Democratic projects.

​Trump called on Congress to end the fillibuster rule, saying without it, budget measures would "get done like magic."