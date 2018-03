Prosecutor says one person arrested after southern France attack

2018-03-23 23:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Police have arrested a woman connected to a gunman who killed three people in southwestern France on Friday as he held up a car, fired on police and seized hostages in a supermarket, a French prosecutor said, Reuters reported.

Francois Molins, who is heading up the investigation, said the attacker, Redouane Lakdim, 25, was known to security services for his links to radical Islam.