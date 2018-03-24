U.S., South Korea on verge of trade deal: Trump

2018-03-24 00:37 | www.trend.az | 2

The United States and South Korea could announce a trade deal next week that would cover an exemption from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs and other trade issues, President Donald Trump and his commerce secretary said on Friday, Reuters reported.

Trump said the agreement “would be a wonderful deal with a wonderful ally. We’re getting very close to it.”

It was not immediately clear whether the deal would encompass a revamp of the 2012 U.S.-South Korea Free Trade Agreement, known as KORUS, which has been under negotiation for several months.

Spokesmen and spokeswomen for the U.S. Trade Representatives Office and the Commerce Department could not be immediately reached for more details on the announcement, which Trump made while speaking at an event to say he would sign a $1.3 trillion U.S. budget deal.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, at Trump’s prompting, said: “We believe we are relatively close to a pretty comprehensive resolution with the South Korean government.”