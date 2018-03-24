71 militants killed in fresh Afghan operations: gov't

At least 71 Taliban militants were killed and 34 others wounded during clashes with Afghan security forces and airstrikes throughout the country within the past 24 hours, Afghan Defense Ministry said Friday, Xinhua reported.

Out of the killed militants were 14 fighters of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, the ministry said in a statement.

An additional four militants were arrested after Afghan National Defense and Security Forces launched seven cleanup operations and 70 special operations in nine of the country's 34 provinces, the statement added.

Among the arrested militants was a French female fighter affiliated with the IS group who was arrested in Darzab district of northern Jawzjan province on Thursday, according to the statement.