Ambassador: Azerbaijan seeks Saudi partnership in satellite technology, petrochemicals

2018-03-24 02:01 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Shahin Abdullayev said that Baku is seeking to establish partnerships with Saudi Arabia in the fields of satellites technology, petrochemicals, oil, gas, agriculture and tourism.

“We launched two satellites and we reached advanced levels in this sector. We aim to be among the top producers of satellite parts,” Abdullayev told Asharq Al-Awsat.

He said that political ties with Saudi Arabia are excellent and have contributed to economic, trade and investment cooperation in several fields.

He added that Azerbaijan is ready to export agricultural products such as wheat, vegetables and fruits, as well as some industrial products to the Kingdom.