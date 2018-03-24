Venezuela's Petro cryptocurrency officially on sale

Venezuelan cryptocurrency, the oil-backed Petro, went officially on sale, the country's President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

During the presale period of the Petro, which began on Feb. 20, Venezuela raised more than 5 billion U.S. dollars, according to Maduro.

Purchases came from 133 countries, including Venezuela, Colombia, Spain, the United States, Mexico, Germany, Russia, Brazil and China, he said, with 52.7 percent of purchases made in U.S. dollars.

"It has been highly positive for these 30 days of the presale period to tell us that the Petro came out strong, so our country can grow monetarily and financially," said Maduro.

The cryptocurrency is the first of its kind to be backed by a natural resource, such as oil.

"The Petro arrived to revolutionize the global cryptoeconomy," he added.