Martin Vizcarra is new Peruvian president after resignation of Pablo Kuczynski

2018-03-24 03:21 | www.trend.az | 2

Peru's congress has voted to accept the resignation of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Sputnik reported.

Martin Vizcarra is sworn in as Peruvian president after predecessor ousted over corruption charges. Martin Vizcarra, a 55-year-old engineer and technocrat who also was Peru's ambassador to Canada, took the oath of office shortly after 1 p.m. and was presented with the presidential sash by congressional president Luis Galarreta.

"With faith and optimism, Peru will always move forward," Vizcarra said in brief remarks.

105 lawmakers voted for the president's resignation, while 11 voted against and 4 abstained.

Earlier, the Peruvian Congress, which has accepted Kuczynski's resignation, stated that it would debate the matter. Peruvian Vice President Martin Vizcarra will likely be sworn in as president, according to reports.