Cholera kills 9 in Nigeria

2018-03-24

Nine deaths have been recorded following an outbreak of cholera in Nigeria's northeastern state of Bauchi, local authorities confirmed on Friday, Xinhua reported.

A total of 324 cases of cholera have been confirmed so far across five districts in the state, local officials said.

The State Commissioner for Health Zuwaira Hassan told Xinhua that a cholera isolation center has been set up to care for the patients.

According to Hassan, the facility is now active, with at least 26 patients admitted.