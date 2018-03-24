China's petrochemical industry moving towards high-quality development: industry leader

China's petrochemical industry is marching towards a new stage of high-quality development, Fu Xiangsheng, vice president of China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation said , Xinhua reported.

Delivering a speech at the China Forum of World Petrochemical Conference 2018 (WPC 2018) Fu said China's petrochemical sector has come to a turning point thanks to global economic recovery and China's economic development.

Fu said world organizations such as the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have made positive estimates about the global economy for the year 2018.

He said all the optimistic forecasts have created a positive atmosphere for the petrochemical industry in China.

Besides its rapid growth, the Chinese economy is shifting towards high-quality development, Fu said, adding that the policies of cutting overcapacity and focusing on innovation and green development have brought China's petrochemical industry to a new stage.