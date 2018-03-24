Isakov: Digital CASA project opens opportunities for improving access to Internet

Prime Minister Sapar Isakov met with Bolormaa Amgaabazar is the World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic, Kabar reports.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the World Bank for the support provided to the Government's initiative in implementing Taza Koom digital transformation program.

"Financing the Digital CASA - Kyrgyz Republic Project opens up new opportunities for our people to improve access to the Internet and provide quality public services to the population of the country using modern information technologies," Prime Minister Sapar Isakov said.

In turn, Bolormaa Amgaabazar recalled that World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved a decision to allocate $ 50 million for the implementation of the Digital CASA - Kyrgyz Republic Project.