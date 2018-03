Heydar Aliyev International Airport in TOP-100 of world's best airports

2018-03-24 09:13 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Ali Gasimov - Trend:

Heydar Aliyev International Airport ranked 65th in the list of the world's best airports for the level of services in the World Airport Awards-2018.

World Airport Awards-2018 is made by the British marketing company Skytrax on the basis of passenger reviews. Singapore Changi International Airport ranked the first for the sixth consecutive year.