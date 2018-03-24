Georgia, UK sign deal furthering defence partnership

Georgia and the United Kingdom have signed a deal on furthering their bilateral cooperation as officials from the two countries held a meeting in Tbilisi on Friday, Agenda reports.

The two-year agreement, designed for the years 2018-2019, was signed by First Deputy Minister of Defence of Georgia Lela Chikovani and UK Ministry of Defence head of department Paula Hothersall.

Its signing followed a meeting at the Defence Ministry in Tbilisi where the two sides reviewed their partnership in areas including defence education and participation in international exercises.

Chikovani expressed her gratitude to the British colleagues for the support in implementation of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP), an initiative for developing closer security cooperation and interoperability between Georgia and the alliance’s members.