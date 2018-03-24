Iran continues to cut oil output

2018-03-24 10:09 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

Iran continued to decrease its oil output in February 2018 for third straight month according to the OPEC data.

The country’s oil output has decreased by 4,400 barrels per day month-on-month to 3.813 million barrels per day in February 2018, OPEC said in its latest monthly report released on March 16.

Iran’s oil output decreased to 3.818 million barrels per day in January compared to 3.822 mb/d in December 2017.

According to the report, Iran’s February output was 1,000 b/d more than the 2017 average and 298,000 b/d more than the 2016 output.