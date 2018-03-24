Tajikistan joins UN convention on persons with disabilities

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

Tajik president has signed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the Tajik Telegraph Agency TajikTA reported.

"President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has signed the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in New York on the eve of participation in an event marking the beginning of the international 'Water for Sustainable Development 2018-2028' decade," press service of the Tajik head of state reported.

The signing ceremony was attended by UN Deputy Secretary General Miguel de Serpa Soares.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and its Optional Protocol were adopted on Dec. 13, 2006 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, and were opened for signature on March 30, 2007. There were 82 signatories to the Convention, 44 signatories to the Optional Protocol, and 1 ratification of the Convention. This is the highest number of signatories in history to a UN Convention on its opening day. As of November 2017, 175 countries are parties to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.