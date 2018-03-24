Turkmenistan on eve of parliamentary election

2018-03-24 11:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Election of members of parliament as well as local authorities will be held March 25 in Turkmenistan, the Turkmen government said on March 24.

The Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan has announced complete readiness at all polling stations in the country.

A mission of observers from the CIS states and experts of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights arrived in Turkmenistan to monitor the election process.