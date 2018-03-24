Washington Post: “Layla and Majnun”: Azerbaijani dance opera for ages

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

Trend:

“Layla and Majnun,” a classic Azerbaijani tale of young lovers and meddling parents, has been compared to “Romeo and Juliet”, reads an article by dance critic Sarah L. Kaufman, published in Washington Post.

In Mark Morris Dance Group’s production, which opened at the Kennedy Center Opera House on Thursday, the story is given lusciously sensuous form, with gentle, insistent music from the Silkroad Ensemble and two celebrated Azerbaijani singers, as well as the physical charge of Morris’s superb dancers.

This is a dance-opera of profound grace and yearning, but one point of interest is that the lovers hardly ever touch. Carnal desire may underlie their actions, but Morris seems more interested in the spiritual power of love to wound but also to console. His “Layla and Majnun” presents us with shifting images of unrequited desire alongside peaceable acceptance.

Morris’s hour-long work is unlike any piece he’s made before, or like any dance performance in recent memory, for that matter. Musicians sit around the stage, and the father-daughter vocalists Alim Qasimov and Fargana Qasimova preside like royalty at the center. The dancers move around them, either in front or behind, on a raised platform, or they bound up and down risers along the sides. Sometimes they run freely among the string players. It takes consummate grace to manage such activity, but this has never been an issue for Morris, a choreographer with an exceptionally smooth and fluid style.

The pair’s togetherness problem is established at the start and, since we all know how such ­forbidden-love stories go, you can guess what’s ahead. Yet this is not a story of exile or separation. It offers a view of how even the most difficult of personal circumstances can sit within the human community, part of the never-ending tide of life that flows on and carries even the downhearted along with it. How does Morris achieve this? First, there is his exquisite use of the mesmerizing music. It was originally a three-hour opera by the 23-year-old Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, which the Silkroad Ensemble arranged into an hour. The result is rich and velvet-toned, with slow and quickening pulses, and plaintive, questioning vocals. One recurring theme has the waltzy, humming quality and poignancy of an Aaron Copland air.