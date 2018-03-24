Ataturk was inspiration for founder of Tunisia, Habib Bourguiba: Safwan Masri

One of the reasons why the Arab Spring succeeded in Tunisia was the fact that the country has strong similarities with Turkey, rather than the rest of the Arab world, according to Safwan Masri, Executive Vice President for Global Centers and Global Development at Columbia University

“The founder of the modern Republic of Turkey, Ataturk, had been a source of inspiration for the founder of independent Tunisia, Habib Bourguiba. So in Tunisia you have had generations of many people growing up similar to Turkish people: Secular, well-educated, and with women enjoying equal rights to men,” Masri told daily Hurriyet in an interview.

Masri’s latest book, “Tunisia: An Arab Anomaly,” was launched by the Columbia Global Center in Istanbul last week.

“Tunisia provided inspiration for youths in other countries to protest during the Arab Spring. But I think they were wrong to think that if it happened in Tunisia then it can happen in the same way other countries, because conditions in Tunisia were very different. It is a small country on the Mediterranean, away from the center of gravity of the post-colonial Arab world. It had the same borders for hundreds of years. It had a very strong sense of identity formed through multiple civilizations that contributed to its evolution, and this was not significant in the post-colonial dynamics of the region. So Tunisia was protected and it was able to evolve in a way that was very different from the rest of the Arab world,” he said.

Among the main reasons for why the Arab Spring resulted in relative success in Tunisia were the policies of Habib Bourguiba, the founder and first president of independent Tunisia, according to Masri.

“Other post-colonial Arab leaders insisted on hyper-nationalist narratives to legitimize their regimes and build their militaries. But Bourguiba focused a lot on the rights of women, on education and secularism,” he said.

Despite Tunisia’s colonial history under France, Masri also stressed the importance of Tunisia’s relative insulation from foreign domination.