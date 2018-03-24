Azerbaijan begins printing ballots for presidential election (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has launched the printing of ballots for the April 11 presidential election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said March 24.

Panahov said that 5,347,803 ballots will be printed in connection with the upcoming presidential election, which exceeds the total number of voters by 3 percent.

"According to the Electoral Code, the printing of ballots should end 10 days prior to the election day, that is, before April 1. The ballots will be published within a week and they will be delivered to the constituencies five days before the voting day and to polling stations three days before the voting day."

The ballots are printed at the parliament's press.

