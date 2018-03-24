Four organizations want to hold exit polls at Azerbaijan's presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Four organizations have submitted their documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan to conduct exit polls at the April 11 presidential election, the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said March 24.

"Organizations that want to conduct exit polls during the election in Azerbaijan must submit their accreditation documents to the CEC in accordance with the Accreditation Rules no later than 20 days before the voting day," he said.

The CEC will decide on accreditation of the organizations applying for exit polls no later than 10 days before the voting day.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the presidential election in Azerbaijan. Moreover, 115 international observers and over 42,000 local observers will monitor the election.

