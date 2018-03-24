Armenian Foreign Ministry's comments becoming unprofessional: Hikmat Hajiyev

2018-03-24 12:30 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The comments of the representative of the Armenian Foreign Ministry are becoming more and more unprofessional, Spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend on March 24.

Hajiyev made the remarks commenting on Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan's statement on the Sarsang reservoir.

"The comments by the Armenian Foreign Ministry's representative are becoming more and more unprofessional and ridiculous day by day. As one can see they are deprived of any serious and substantial evidence to defend the Armenian occupation-status-quo policy. Who do they want to deceive with this narrow-minded policy? Supposedly only the Armenian people," Hajiyev said.