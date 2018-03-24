Israel post office privatization set to move forward

The ministerial privatization committee is scheduled to discuss on Sunday a proposal by Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon and Minister of Communications Ayoob Kara to privatize the Israel Postal Company. The two-stage privatization was prepared by the Government Companies Authority, after Kahlon approved it in principle.

In the first stage, 20% of the Israel Postal Company's shares will be sold to an investor from Israel or overseas in a private placement. The maximum number of directors on the company board at this stage will be 11, three of whom will represent the buyer or be recommended by him or her, depending on the appointment mechanism established.

In the second stage, 20% of the Postal Company's shares will be issued on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). Following the offering, the maximum number of directors on the company boards will be 12, only two of whom will be from the private placement purchaser.