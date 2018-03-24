Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan mull changing status of some border checkpoints

2018-03-24 12:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discussed prospective cooperation on border control as well as development of checkpoint infrastructure on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border in line with the international standards and Kyrgyzstan’s Eurasian Economic Union integration, press office of the Kyrgyz State Border Service said March 24.

The discussion was held during a meeting between Chairman of the Kyrgyz Border Service Ularbek Sharsheyev and Kazakh Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan Karim Kokrekbayev.