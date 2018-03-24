EU trade chief: Still unclear what Trump wants from Europe

The European Union’s trade chief is unsure what Washington wants in return for a permanent EU exemption from steel tariffs but she warned that she would resist pressure to cut EU duties on U.S. cars, Reuters reports.

European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, who will lead negotiations on behalf of the 28-state European Union, said it was not clear from her talks with U.S. counterparts this week what would satisfy the ultimate arbiter in the White House.

“That is what we need to work out,” she told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Trump has given the EU and six countries until May 1 to negotiate permanent exemptions from tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum.

The EU was already cooperating with the United States on efforts to tackle trade practices, notably in China, which encouraged overcapacity of steel and aluminum, Malmstrom said, and this was one of the sectors raised by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for discussion.

“Then ... they always come back to these car tariffs,” she said, referring to longstanding U.S. gripes over EU duties.

“If you have analyzed all the speeches by President Trump, he seems to think that, and I’m almost quoting him, that the rest of the world is cheating the U.S., that we have unfair trade practices,” she added.