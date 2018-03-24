Turkish army liberates last 5 settlements in Syrian Afrin

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces liberated the last five settlements in the Syrian district of Afrin, said Hulusi Akar, head of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, the General Staff said in a message March 24.

Today, the Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army have established complete control over Afrin within the Operation Olive Branch, the message reads.

Turkey’s Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists on March 18.