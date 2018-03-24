China expresses regret at U.S. move to file WTO challenge

China’s commerce ministry said on Saturday that China expressed regret at the United States for filing a challenge at the World Trade Organization, adding that it has always respected WTO rules, Reuters reports.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Friday that the USTR had filed a request for consultations with China at the WTO to address “discriminatory technology licensing agreements”.

China has been consistent in highly valuing the protection of intellectual property, the ministry said in a statement on its website.