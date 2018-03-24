Iranian gold complex registers huge output growth

The output of Mouteh Gold Complex in central Iran has witnessed significant increase during the current fiscal year, started March 2017.

The complex produced over 558 kilograms of gold ingots in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20).



The figure indicates a 64-percent growth compared with that of the same period of the preceding year (340 kilograms), Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) reported.

The figure is also 116 percent more compared to the planed output in the 11-month period, which was 258 kilograms.