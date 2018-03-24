Azerbaijan's military superiority over Armenia is increasingly obvious: Russian experts

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan's military superiority over Armenia is more and more obvious, RBC reported citing the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, which is a leading Russian research organization.

The report notes that in the 2000s, after a sharp increase in the oil price, the influx of petrodollars allowed Azerbaijan to increase military spending and the army strength. In 2001, according to the authors of the report, the military budget of the country was $300 million, but in 2013, it reached $3.7 billion and equaled the entire budget of Armenia.

The manpower of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in 2016 reached 126,000 people, according to Military Balance. However, according to the report, the manpower of the Armenian army is about 45,000 people from 2002 to the present.

"The influx of oil money allowed to start a large-scale rearmament of the Azerbaijani Army. Modern main tanks, combat armored vehicles, air defense systems, aircraft, helicopters, anti-tank guided missiles, artillery systems, detection equipment (night vision devices, laser reconnaissance devices, thermal imagers) and unmanned aerial vehicles were purchased in large quantities. Baku's new capabilities were demonstrated during the April battles," the report reads.

The April 2016 clashes showed that the Azerbaijani troops, equipped with modern technology, have an advantage in combat operations.