Azerbaijani oil prices for March 19-23

2018-03-24 15:13 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $69.88 per barrel on March 19-23 or $3.71 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $71.51 per barrel, while the lowest price was $67.65 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $64.79 per barrel on March 19-23 or $3.87 per barrel less than the previous week.