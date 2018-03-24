Azerbaijani state fully supports local producers and exporters

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani state fully supports local producers and exporters, Chairman of Fruit and Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association Bashir Guliyev told Trend.

"We are in close contact with entrepreneurs on this issue, and I can say all state structures in Azerbaijan are trying to support producers and exporters of fruit and vegetables as much as possible," he said.

Guliyev said that today all necessary conditions have been created for manufacturers and exporters, and they have no complaints.

Presently, the government is implementing various measures for development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. The government provides privileges to business, modernizes legislation, and carries out large-scale reforms.