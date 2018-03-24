Azerbaijan's CEC to consider appeals related to social networks

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan will also consider appeals in connection with social networks, Chairman of the CEC Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting of the CEC March 24.

He said that along with the media, social networks will be at the center of attention.

The CEC chairman also warned district and precinct election commissions.

"Best conditions have been created for the district and precinct election commissions, trainings continue to improve the professionalism of the members of the commissions. Given this, I declare that the shortcomings in the work of commission members will not be forgiven, "Panahov said

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for April 11.

