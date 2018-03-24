US President signs bill increasing assistance for Georgia

2018-03-24 15:49 | www.trend.az | 2

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has welcomed the United States 2018 Spending Bill increasing US assistance for Georgia, Agenda reports.

US President Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill into law yesterday. $105,325,000 will now be made available for assistance for Georgia.

I would like to thank the US Congress and the Administration of President Donald Trump for yet another demonstration of firm support at a legislative level”, PM Kvirikashvili said.