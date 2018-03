Magnitude 6.8 quake hits near Papua New Guinea

2018-03-24 15:51 | www.trend.az | 2

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck on Saturday around 180 kilometers (112 miles) southwest of Rabaul in Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, Reuters reports.

It said the quake was measured at a depth of 60 km (40 miles).

