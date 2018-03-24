Azerbaijan: from stability to prosperity

2018-03-24 18:18 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Azerbaijan has reached forefront in the world, and today the country stands out not only for stability, but also for rapid development, member of Russia’s State Duma, head of the Russia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Dmitry Savelyev told Trend.

He said that Azerbaijan is recognized as a reliable partner throughout the world.

"A strong and flexible multi-vector policy allows the country to maintain constructive relations simultaneously with the West and the East, successfully protecting its interests at all international meetings and in high-level negotiations. Election of Azerbaijan as a member of the UN Security Council was the biggest foreign policy achievement of the independent state," Savelyev said.

Head of the Russian-Azerbaijani Friendship Center, political scientist Natalya Krasovskaya, for her part, said that the influential rating agencies and leading experts share the opinion that Azerbaijan is safe from economic shocks thanks to the GDP growth and stabie macroeconomic situation.