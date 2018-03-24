Bomb kills two in Alexandria ahead of Egypt presidential vote

2018-03-24 19:11 | www.trend.az | 2

A bomb placed under a car exploded in Egypt’s second city Alexandria on Saturday, killing two people including a policeman, two days before the country is due to hold a presidential election, according Reuters.

The bombing, which wounded four other policemen, targeted Alexandria’s security chief, police Major General Mostafa al-Nemr, the interior ministry said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing. Islamic State released a video last month in which it warned Egyptians against taking part in the upcoming vote and urged Islamists to attack security forces and leaders.

State news agency MENA quoted Nemr as saying that two people, a policeman and a driver, were killed in the blast.