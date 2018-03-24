UN Human Rights Council extends mandate on Iran

The UN Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution extending the mandate on Iran, according IRNA.

Adopted along with five other resolutions in a meeting in Geneva on Friday, the resolution on Iran extended by a period of one year the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran.

Some 21 members of the Council voted in favor of the resolution, while 7 others voted against, with 19 abstentions.

The resolution requested the Special Rapporteur to submit a report on the implementation of the mandate at the Council’s fortieth session and to the General Assembly at its seventy-third session.

Introducing draft texts were Bulgaria on behalf of the European Union, Japan, United Kingdom, Qatar, Russian Federation, Sweden on behalf of a group of countries, and the United States.

The Council's thirty-seventh session, which opened on Feb. 26, was closed on March 23.

