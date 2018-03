Beijing issues orange smog alert

2018-03-24 21:18 | www.trend.az | 2

Beijing issued an orange alert over air pollution Saturday night, Xinhua reports.

The air pollution is to last from Monday to Wednesday, said Beijing's air pollution emergency response office.

The central part of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region is forecast to see moderate to severe air pollution during the period, with the air quality index (AQI) in some regions to exceed 300, according to the China National Environmental Monitoring Center.