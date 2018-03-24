Azerbaijan to invest $60m in Astara freight station - Ashuri

2018-03-24 22:36 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March. 24

Trend:

Member of Board of Directors of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Hossein Ashuri said on Saturday that Azerbaijan Republic is to invest 60 million dollars to develop Astara railway freight station in west of Gilan province.

Exploitation of the rail route for transport of goods has been ceded to Azerbaijan Republic for 15 years, he said during his inspection of Astara-Astara rail route project.

Ashuri told Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that this rail route will be opened on Thursday by the presidents of the two countries though video conference and a 500-million-dollar contract on execution of Rasht-Astara railway project will be signed.

The railway segment is a part of the International North-South Transport Corridor which is meant to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia. It will serve as a link connecting the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia. At the initial stage, it is planned to transport 5 million tons of cargo per year through the corridor and over 10 million tons of cargo in future.