President Aliyev congratulates Greek counterpart

2018-03-24 23:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 24

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations to you and the whole people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Hellenic Republic – Independence Day.

On this joyous day, I wish you robust health, success in your work, and the brotherly people of Greece everlasting peace and prosperity”, President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news