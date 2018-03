Mammadyarov to meet Grischuk in 13th round of Candidates Tournament

2018-03-25 00:14 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani Grand Master Shahriyar Mammadyarov has lost to China's Ding Liren in the twelve round of The Candidates Tournament.

This is the first defeat of Mammadyarov within the tournament.