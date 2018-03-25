The Beatles: Unseen photos of early US gigs fetch £250,000

More than 350 previously unseen photos of The Beatles at two early US shows have fetched £253,200 at auction, BBC reported.

Mike Mitchell captured the Fab Four arriving at the venues, at pre-show press conferences and on stage in Washington DC and Baltimore in 1964.

A total lot of 413 negatives were sold with copyright for £253,200 by Omega Auctions. Forty-six of those have been seen before when auctioned in 2011.

A black Mercedes AMG George Harrison bought in 1984 sold for £43,200.

Mitchell photographed the band at their first ever US concert, at Washington Coliseum on 11 February 1964 - two days after their famous appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Mitchell was just 18 at the time and took the photos in natural light because he couldn't afford a flash.

He was on hand again when they played Baltimore Civic Centre on 13 September 1964. He even got on stage to get a better vantage point.